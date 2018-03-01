Retro: Recognise anyone from Tewit Youth Band in 2008?

Music lovers of all ages were treated to a special brass band concert held by some of the district’s most talented musicians on this week in 2008.

More than 250 parents, grandparents and children watched Tewit Youth Band’s performance to mark its 30th anniversary.

Around 80 young people between the ages of seven and 19 played in the concert, which featured the training, junior and senior bands, solo performances, collaborations and a foot-

tapping joint finale with past members.

There was also a raffle with hampers up for grabs, as well as a competition to guess the weight of a fruit cake made for the concert by one of the parents.

Are you in this picture, or do you recognise anyone? Tag them at our Facebook page