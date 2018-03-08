Harrogate nostalgia: Did you release a balloon to mark the 150th Great Yorkshire Show?

Youngsters from a Harrogate school helped get celebrations for the 150th Great Yorkshire Show off to a flying start by releasing 150 balloons.

The Hookston Chase Primary School pupils released 150 helium-filled balloons to mark the opening of the ticket hotline for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s showpiece.

Attached to each balloon was a cow-shaped voucher offering the finder two adult tickets to the anniversary show.

