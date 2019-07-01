New wine bar to open in Harrogate

A new wine bar is to open in Harrogate this week.

Located in an award-nominated deli whose roots are among the most historic shops in Harrogate, the grand opening night for Cold Bath Deli's wine bar will see it offering drinks by two high quality, local suppliers.



Opened in December 2017 by husband and wife team Peter and Tracey Woolrich, the spot at 36 Cold Bath Road was for many decades Leng’s greengrocers after originally opening in the Victorian era.

Having proven popular with residents in Harrogate's most bohemian street for its combination of deli, general store and café with local charcuterie, cheeses, salads, homemade soups and cakes, this Friday, July 5 will see it turn into a wine bar Friday and Saturday nights only.



The new approach will see Cold Bath Road Deli offer wine selected by @AkeandHumphris and beer from Cold Bath Brewery and @HarrogateBrewCo



After moving to Harrogate, Peter and Tracey spent three months thoroughly renovating and restoring the shop.



In the process, they uncovered treasures from the past, including the original coving around the 14-foot-high ceiling and the name of the original Victoria shop called Wheatley's, written in mosaic floor tiles in front of what was then the entrance.



The new wine shop will open from 6-9pm each Friday and Saturday.



Bookings for tables is available on 01423 503 815.

