New shop in key part of Harrogate

A new shop looks set to open in Harrogate in the Montpellier area.

Located at 4 Royal Parade, the empty shop unit previously occupied by Page & Smith Opticians now has a sign up saying: "Coming soon Love Brownies Harrogate".



Love Brownies was set up in Ilkley ten years ago as a small business specialising in handmade, handcrafted brownies - baked to order.



Since then, it's gained a national reputation, opening three other outlets around the country, including London.



It has won two golds in the Great Taste awards, among many other awards, and prides itself in its gluten-free and vegan options.



Turning tasty brownies into an art form, it offers beautifully wrapped gifts and gift boxes.

