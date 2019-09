Here are the 19 Harrogate district pubs which feature in the Campaign for Real Ale Good Beer Guide 2020 (in no particular order). As the UCI Road World Championships come to Harrogate, why not stop at one of these and make the most of the area?

1. Harrogate Blues Cafe Bar, 4 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate HG1 2TJ

2. Harrogate Coach & Horses, 16 W Park, Harrogate HG1 1BJ

3. Harrogate Harrogate Tap, Harrogate Station, Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1TE

4. Harrogate Little Ale House, 7 Cheltenham Cres, Harrogate, HG1 1DH

