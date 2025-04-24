Society colleagues in Selby to mark ‘Take Five Week’ with fraud awareness event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues from the Selby branch of Yorkshire Building Society are holding an event to mark Take Five Week, a national initiative led by UK Finance, and backed by the Government, to help people protect themselves from preventable financial fraud.

The event will take place at the branch on Gowthorpe at 10am on Monday May 12 and will help people learn more about financial fraud and scams, how they can protect themselves, and what to do if they are misled by scammers.

The event is open to members of the public as well as Yorkshire Building Society customers and will include advice on how to spot common types of financial scams. Participants will also be directed to information and tools to help keep them and their money safe.

Research from Yorkshire Building Society suggests that almost three-fifths (56%) of UK adults have experienced some form of scam, with online scams being the most common (56%), followed by phishing attacks (55%), and identity theft (20%).

Whilst those aged 55+ were the most likely to have been targeted by an online scam (60%), younger people aged 18-34 were the most likely to be deceived by a scam. Those who report losing money to a scam said they lost an average of £344, rising to £420 amongst those aged 18–34.

Vicky Wood at Yorkshire Building Society in Selby, said: “Most people have come into contact with a financial scam at some point in their lives, and fraudsters are using many different techniques to try and get to people’s information and money.

“By hosting our fraud session, we hope to reach as many people as possible in Selby to raise awareness around this issue.

"We’ll be talking about the common types of fraud and actions to take if you think you have come into contact with a scam. We will also have a local police officer attending the event in the branch”.

Yorkshire Building Society is part of the Take Five national campaign led by UK Finance, and backed by the Government, that offers straight-forward and impartial advice to help everyone protect themselves from preventable financial fraud. This includes email deception and phone-based scams as well as online fraud – particularly where criminals impersonate trusted organisations.

For more information on protecting yourself from fraud please visit www.ybs.co.uk/security or www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk