Rising Yorkshire Water bills slammed by Harrogate Lib Dem despite firm's vow to tackle sewage and infrastructure issues

Tom Gordon's remarks come after Yorkshire Water said bills would rise by an average of 6.17 per cent in April this year, to £466.72.

According to Water UK, the trade association representing all of the water companies in the UK, that means water bills in Harrogate and Knaresborough are likely to increase by £27 a year per customer for 2024/25.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon said: “People in Harrogate & Knaresborough should not have to endure this disgraceful price hike.

"Slap in the face " - Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough Tom Gordon' has criticised Yorkshire Water plans to increase customers' bills by an average of 6.17 per cent in April 2024. (Picture contributed)

"During a cost of living crisis, it is a slap in the face to customers.

”There should be no price rises until water firms scrap insulting overseas dividends and executive bonuses."

The upcoming bill increase comes at a bad moment for the public reputation of Yorkshire Water.

The problem or water quality and sewage discharges in rivers near Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon has not gone away,

A recent report from the Angling Trust found the Nidd and Ure to be among the most polluted rivers in the UK

There’s also been anger that visitors to Swinsty, Fewston and Thruscross reservoirs will be asked to pay to park, with charges ranging from £1 for an hour to £5 for the day.

But Yorkshire Water says the bills hike is needed so they can invest in protecting water supplies, as well as reducing leaks and sewage discharges.

And the water company says customers who struggle with the upcoming bill increase will be offered support.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We understand this is a difficult financial time for many people and we are working hard to offer support to those who may be struggling.

“We are on track to support 125,000 people through our financial support schemes this year.

“We would urge anyone struggling to pay their water bill to contact us to speak with our expert team who may be able to provide help to make water bills more affordable.”

Yorkshire Water added that, by 2025, it will have delivered £4.7 billion of infrastructure improvements as part of a 10-year project.

But Harrogate Lib Dem Tom Gordon said the utility giant should be putting its hands in its own pockets to sort the problems it has created.

"Customers should not have to pay more to water companies who have for years been pumping sewage into our rivers.

"Yorkshire Water should be digging into their own pockets for once and not force these additional costs onto people in Harrogate and Knaresborough during a cost of living crisis.

“There should be an end to sky-high bonuses and payments going to overseas investors.