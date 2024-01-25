'Rare opportunity' hailed as Harrogate’s Millennium Park site goes on sale for £1 million

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on Claro Road in Harrogate, the 1.32-acre site Millennium Park comprises a single-storey office building with stores together with an adjoining single storey workshop building, both of which it is anticipated would be demolished as part of a wholesale redevelopment scheme.

This prime site is ideally placed for commercial and industrial redevelopment, says the Leeds-based commercial property consultancy handling the sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walker Singleton director, Paul Diakiw said: “Millennium Park is anticipated to be a popular site.

A map of future development - Located on Claro Road in Harrogate, the sale of the 1.32-acre Millennium Park site is being handled by Leeds-based property consultancy Walker Singleton. (Picture contributed)

“It is a rare proposition in Harrogate and will inevitably be of interest to developers for industrial and commercial development, albeit there is also likely to be interest from owner-occupiers for continued use as a yard and who may look to utilise the existing buildings."

On sale for offers in the region of £1 million, adjacent to the Millennium Park site are occupiers including Howarth Timber & Building Supplies and a Dulux Decorator Centre, as well as further properties with mixed commercial, industrial and residential uses.

Walker Singleton director, Paul Diakiw said: “There has already been strong interest in the site and I would advise any interested parties to get in contact to arrange a viewing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad