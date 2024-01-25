'Rare opportunity' hailed as Harrogate’s Millennium Park site goes on sale for £1 million
Located on Claro Road in Harrogate, the 1.32-acre site Millennium Park comprises a single-storey office building with stores together with an adjoining single storey workshop building, both of which it is anticipated would be demolished as part of a wholesale redevelopment scheme.
This prime site is ideally placed for commercial and industrial redevelopment, says the Leeds-based commercial property consultancy handling the sale.
Walker Singleton director, Paul Diakiw said: “Millennium Park is anticipated to be a popular site.
“It is a rare proposition in Harrogate and will inevitably be of interest to developers for industrial and commercial development, albeit there is also likely to be interest from owner-occupiers for continued use as a yard and who may look to utilise the existing buildings."
On sale for offers in the region of £1 million, adjacent to the Millennium Park site are occupiers including Howarth Timber & Building Supplies and a Dulux Decorator Centre, as well as further properties with mixed commercial, industrial and residential uses.
Walker Singleton director, Paul Diakiw said: “There has already been strong interest in the site and I would advise any interested parties to get in contact to arrange a viewing.”
