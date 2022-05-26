£150 energy rebate: Applications open for thousands of non-direct debit households in Harrogate

Households which do not have a direct debit set up with the council can now apply for the £150 online.

There are around 15,000 households which must fill out an online form because they do not have a direct debit set up with the council.

Other people who have yet to receive the payout because their bank account name does not match the name on their council tax records can also apply on the council's website.

The payments are to help with soaring energy bills and are being made to homes in council tax bands A-D.

Around a third of Harrogate district households have yet to receive the money, including some of those which will be paid automatically because they pay council tax by direct debit.

Those which are non-direct debit have had to wait until now to apply.

The council said these households will need their latest council tax bill and bank account details if they want the £150 paid into their bank.

The council added: "Your rebate will be paid into your bank account within two weeks of a successful application

"Please note that we will not contact you by telephone for this information."

There is further funding set to be made available for households which do not qualify under the initial scheme. This will include people on low income in council tax bands E-H.

Separately, the government has also announced a £200 discount on energy bills for all domestic electricity customers from October.

However, unlike the council tax rebate, this discount will be automatically recovered from people's bills in equal £40 instalments over a five year period from 2023, when it is hoped global wholesale gas prices will have come down.

For more information on how to apply for the £150 energy rebate go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/energyrebate