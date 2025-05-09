Opticians set to sponsor Rotary Club 100km charity bike ride this weekend

In addition to sponsoring, the store's account director, Katherine Friis, will also join the convoy of cyclists this Saturday.

An opticians on Market Place has announced its sponsorship of the Ripon Rotary Club’s annual charity bike ride.

Not only is Specsavers Ripon sponsoring the event, but the store’s optometrist director, Katherine Friis, will be hopping on her bike to participate in the 62-mile cycle.

Set to take place on Saturday 10 May, the event will see cyclists complete a circular journey at Bishop Monkton and travel 100km through the scenic countryside of the Vale of York.

It’s only £40 to take part in the bike ride, and all proceeds go towards various charities supported by the Ripon Rotary Club, such as Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Dementia Forward, Saint Michael’s Hospice and more.

The team decided to sponsor the event due to its importance in the community’s social calendar and because it provides essential support to local charities that need it most.

David Wells, event organiser at Rotary Club of Ripon, says: ‘We’re delighted to have Specsavers Ripon joining as a sponsor for our bike ride this year. Their support makes a huge difference as we gear up for next weekend.

‘Every entry goes towards a range of incredible charities, and we can’t wait to see how much we raise as a town. We’re grateful to those who’ve taken time out of their weekend to take part and know that the funds raised will go towards improving the lives of those around us.

‘We are looking forward to welcoming everyone on Saturday for a beautiful cycle throughout North Yorkshire’s scenery—we’re hoping for clear skies and sunny weather so everyone can enjoy the 100km ride.’

Katherine adds: ‘On behalf of the team, it’s a pleasure to sponsor the Rotary Club’s annual bike ride. It’s such a wonderful event that not only provides much-needed funds to important causes but also offers a spectacular way for people to get outside and immerse themselves in the beauty of the countryside right on our doorstep.

‘We wish everyone good luck, and I am excited to join those who have signed up. I know the team will be cheering from the sidelines on Saturday. We hope this event marks the continuation of many opportunities for us to get involved with the club as part of our commitment to the surrounding community.’

If you’d like to find out more about the bike ride or sign up, further information can be found at www.riponrotarybikeride.org

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services available at Specsavers Ripon, including OCT scans, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ripon or call 01765 694 777.