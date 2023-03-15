New data for house sales in Harrogate, Ripon, and North Yorks reveals 14.4% rise in property prices in 2022

It is the highest single price rise since the start of The Search Partnership House Price Index 12 years ago which records the average price paid per square foot for property rather than guide prices, as recorded by the Land Registry.

The largest increases were seen in the Thirsk villages (+24%) with significant increases also being recorded in the Ripon villages (+16%) and the Boroughbridge villages (15%) which compare to an annual increase of 7.9% across the region the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is also a warning that this upward trend may have faltered in recent months.

Tracking North Yorkshire house prices - Toby Milbank, director of The Search Partnership and fellow director at The Search Partnership, Tom Robinson.

Toby Milbank, director of The Search Partnership, the region’s leading property buying agents, said: “These statistics show a stellar performance for house prices in North Yorkshire.

"But the Land Registry sales prices are delayed by around three months and, therefore, come to an end in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The months of November, December and January are likely to show average sale prices falling in all three months, as the effect of interest rate rises started to bite and the cost of living crisis deepens.”

Despite prices having starting to fall in some sectors of the market in the last quarter, The Search Partnership says the change has been gradual, rather than dramatic in North Yorkshire.