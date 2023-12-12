Love Me Do: Historic Beatles poster of Harrogate visit in 1963 sells at auction for four-figure sum

A poster of the only concert The Beatles played in Harrogate has been sold at auction for thousands of pounds.

The event at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn in North Yorkshire saw an original concert poster for The Beatles when they played at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on the the cusp of superstardom on March 8, 1963 snapped up for £3,000.

The unique two-set concert at a time when the Fab Four had only enjoyed two hits – Love Me Do and Please, Please Me – saw John, Paul, George and Ringo supported by two local Harrogate bands, The Apaches and The Mustangs.

One of the members of The Apaches kept this poster and it was this which was purchased in the 1980s by the vendor from a picture framer in Harrogate.

March 8, 1963 - The Beatles in the dressing room at Harrogate's Royal Hall signing autographs for fans. (Picture Terry Mason)

The historic concert 60 years ago only took place because of the far-sightedness of Harrogate record shop owner Derek Arnold who, in December 1962, made an approach to Brian Epstein, the manager of the band who, within a few short months, would go on to become world famous.

Another Beatles related item also sold well at last Friday’s Toys, Models, Collectables & Sporting Sale.

A copy of The Beatles White Album, autographed by Paul McCartney, sold for £1,800.

