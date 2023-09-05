Take a look inside this stylishly renovated stone built farmhouse occupying a highly private position with outstanding views, and less than 15 minutes from Harrogate and Ripon.

This breath-taking property is new on the market with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd at the guide price of £1,600,000.

The property has additional accommodation extending approximately 3,800 square feet, and includes two garages, a stable building, and benefits from having an enclosed 1/2 acre paddock.

Some of the bespoke features include a modern open-glass extension, fully tanked wine cellar, multiple patio areas with private views, a hot tub, contemporary style furnishings, original wood beams and a Juliette balcony.

This idyllic location is on the doorstep to the Yorkshire Dales including National Trust Parks, Brimham Rocks and Fountains Abbey, which are just a ten minute drive away.

Whilst the location is close to both Ripon and Harrogate, the surrounding villages offer excellent amenities including the world famous Grantley Hall Luxury Spa Hotel, also a short drive away.

The kitchen is fitted with shaker style solid oak units and quartz work surfaces including the central island breakfast bar.

There is space for a family breakfast table. Appliances include an Aga range oven, separate electric oven and wine cooler, whilst leading off the kitchen is a fully tanked wine cellar.

The ground floor accommodation is completed by two double sized bedrooms both of which have en-suite shower rooms.