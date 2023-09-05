News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Victims named following collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Two children and woman killed following collision between Harrogate and Ripon
Police launch appeal after cash stolen during knifepoint robbery in Harrogate
This fully renovated farmhouse with five bedrooms and five bathrooms occupies a highly private position near the desirable location of Fountains Abbey.This fully renovated farmhouse with five bedrooms and five bathrooms occupies a highly private position near the desirable location of Fountains Abbey.
This fully renovated farmhouse with five bedrooms and five bathrooms occupies a highly private position near the desirable location of Fountains Abbey.

IN PICTURES: This contemporary farmhouse with outstanding views, bespoke features and wine cellar is new to the market

Take a look inside this stylishly renovated stone built farmhouse occupying a highly private position with outstanding views, and less than 15 minutes from Harrogate and Ripon.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST

This breath-taking property is new on the market with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd at the guide price of £1,600,000.

The property has additional accommodation extending approximately 3,800 square feet, and includes two garages, a stable building, and benefits from having an enclosed 1/2 acre paddock.

Some of the bespoke features include a modern open-glass extension, fully tanked wine cellar, multiple patio areas with private views, a hot tub, contemporary style furnishings, original wood beams and a Juliette balcony.

This idyllic location is on the doorstep to the Yorkshire Dales including National Trust Parks, Brimham Rocks and Fountains Abbey, which are just a ten minute drive away.

Whilst the location is close to both Ripon and Harrogate, the surrounding villages offer excellent amenities including the world famous Grantley Hall Luxury Spa Hotel, also a short drive away.

The kitchen is fitted with shaker style solid oak units and quartz work surfaces including the central island breakfast bar.

1. Farmhouse, Bishop Thornton, Harrogate.

The kitchen is fitted with shaker style solid oak units and quartz work surfaces including the central island breakfast bar. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
There is space for a family breakfast table. Appliances include an Aga range oven, separate electric oven and wine cooler, whilst leading off the kitchen is a fully tanked wine cellar.

2. Farmhouse, Bishop Thornton, Harrogate

There is space for a family breakfast table. Appliances include an Aga range oven, separate electric oven and wine cooler, whilst leading off the kitchen is a fully tanked wine cellar. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The ground floor accommodation is completed by two double sized bedrooms both of which have en-suite shower rooms.

3. Farmhouse, Bishop Thornton, Harrogate

The ground floor accommodation is completed by two double sized bedrooms both of which have en-suite shower rooms. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The south facing front aspect boasts landscaped gardens with manicured lawns.

4. Farmhouse, Bishop Thornton, Harrogate

The south facing front aspect boasts landscaped gardens with manicured lawns. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateRiponYorkshire Dales