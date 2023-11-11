Take at look at this super stylish townhouse for sale in Ripon with original working fireplaces throughout the home.

This beautiful property has been affectionately renovated and is fresh to the market this week.

The property is for sale with Strutt & Parker - Harrogate at the guide price of £925,000 and is just a walk away from Ripon’s city centre.

Located on The Crescent, this striking six-bedroom period home dates back to 1852.

The property has red-brick elevations, sash windows, a stone pillared door, window surrounds and offers a wealth of elegant accommodation arranged over four spacious floors totalling more than 4,300 sq ft.

The current owners have made significant improvements during recent years to create a family home.

The property has a wealth of charming features, including ornate cornice, original working feature fireplaces and window shutters.

A family room offers garden views, with stairs leading down to the sizeable cellar, with its adaptable rooms including a wine cellar and workshop.

The home’s traditional kitchen and breakfast room looks onto the rear garden and features an array of bespoke and in-keeping wooden cabinetry.

The kitchen also has modern integrated appliances with granite worktops, a cobalt Aga stove, as well as a utility and cloakroom.

With six bedrooms, two further refurbished bedrooms include fitted wardrobes and a stylish family bathroom.

The property’s south-westerly facing rear walled garden offers a peaceful haven, with a Victorian-style greenhouse, hidden original well, garden store, a well kept lawn, fruit trees and sun terrace perfect for al fresco dining.

The borders are filled with herbaceous plants, lavender, climbing plants and a gravelled pathway which leads up to the two-car detached brick-built garage.

For more information on this property check it out on Zoopla: https://www.zoopla.co.uk

1 . The Crescent, Ripon This super stylish town house in Ripon is a period home dating back to 1852. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . The Crescent, Ripon The family room offers garden views, whilst stairs lead down to the sizeable cellar. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . The Crescent, Ripon The traditional kitchen and breakfast room has complimentary views of the rear garden and features an array of bespoke and in-keeping wooden cabinetry. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . The Crescent, Ripon The property boasts with a wealth of charming features, including ornate cornice, original working feature fireplaces and window shutters. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales