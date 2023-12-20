News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: See inside dreamy barn conversion with private woodland in Harrogate’s rural district

Take a look inside this contemporary and airy barn conversion in a hidden part of Nidderdale, just outside Harrogate and fresh to the market this week.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Dec 2023, 19:48 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 19:48 GMT

This impressive property is for sale with Dacre Son & Hartley, in Pateley Bridge, for the guide price of £1,150,000.

This unique home is around eight miles from Harrogate in the town’s private and rural district, near the village of Darley.

An outstanding conversion of a period barn, the property also has just over two acres of grounds which includes a woodland area, perfect for those seeking privacy.

The renovation combine period features with contemporary comforts and totally to more than 3,400 square feet of accommodation.

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home also has plenty of room for entertaining, including a steam room, and private wing for guests.

Take a look inside this stunning home new to the market this week.

This modern barn conversion is for sale with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge, at the guide price of £1,150,000.

Menwith Hill Road, Darley, Harrogate

This modern barn conversion is for sale with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge, at the guide price of £1,150,000.

The kitchen and dining area is a key feature.

Menwith Hill Road, Darley, Harrogate

The kitchen and dining area is a key feature.

The home has an elegant sitting room perfect for quiet relaxation, including a traditional stove and original oak beam features.

Menwith Hill Road, Darley, Harrogate

The home has an elegant sitting room perfect for quiet relaxation, including a traditional stove and original oak beam features.

The kitchen boasts high-quality cabinets, a large island with granite worktop, and integrated appliances throughout.

Menwith Hill Road, Darley, Harrogate

The kitchen boasts high-quality cabinets, a large island with granite worktop, and integrated appliances throughout.

