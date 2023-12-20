Take a look inside this contemporary and airy barn conversion in a hidden part of Nidderdale, just outside Harrogate and fresh to the market this week.

This impressive property is for sale with Dacre Son & Hartley, in Pateley Bridge, for the guide price of £1,150,000.

This unique home is around eight miles from Harrogate in the town’s private and rural district, near the village of Darley.

An outstanding conversion of a period barn, the property also has just over two acres of grounds which includes a woodland area, perfect for those seeking privacy.

The renovation combine period features with contemporary comforts and totally to more than 3,400 square feet of accommodation.

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home also has plenty of room for entertaining, including a steam room, and private wing for guests.

Take a look inside this stunning home new to the market this week.

1 . Menwith Hill Road, Darley, Harrogate This modern barn conversion is for sale with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge, at the guide price of £1,150,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Menwith Hill Road, Darley, Harrogate The kitchen and dining area is a key feature. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Menwith Hill Road, Darley, Harrogate The home has an elegant sitting room perfect for quiet relaxation, including a traditional stove and original oak beam features. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales