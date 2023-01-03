Government's new cost of living payments to boost struggling households in Harrogate

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced the payment schedule for the next round of cost of living support unveiled in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

As the use of food banks grows, The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced the payment schedule for the next round of cost of living support unveiled in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, building on payments made to over eight million people in 2022.

The details include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millions will receive new cost of living support from spring 2023, following up to £1,200 in support for over eight million low-income households in 2022.

A £900 cost of living payment for means-tested benefit claimants will go direct to bank accounts in three payments over the financial year.

Extra cash support for disabled people and pensioners will see some households receive extra cash.

Millions of the lowest-income households across the UK will get up to £1,350 from the Government in 2023/4 to help with the cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new £900 cash boost for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including those on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in spring and will go direct to bank accounts in three payments over the course of the financial year.

There will also be a separate £150 for over six million disabled people and £300 for over eight million pensioners on top of their Winter Fuel Payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exact payment windows will be announced later, but they are to be spread across a longer period to ensure consistent support throughout the year.

The DWP says the dates will be broadly as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

£301 – First Cost of Living Payment – during Spring 2023

£150 – Disability Payment – during Summer 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

£300 – Second Cost of Living Payment – during Autumn 2023

£300 – Pensioner Payment – during Winter 2023/24

Advertisement Hide Ad

£299 – Third Cost of Living Payment – during Spring 2024

If individuals are eligible they will be paid automatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad