Free parking in Harrogate is to start for shoppers and visitors in part of town centre next week

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is funding free parking to give town centre retailers an Autumn boost before the busy Christmas period.

Anyone heading to the spa town from Monday, October 9 to Sunday, October 15 will be able to park free of charge from 4pm (until close, Monday to Wednesday 11pm and Thursday to Saturday midnight) in the Jubilee Multi-Storey Car Park.

The campaign also aims to support the three great events happening in the town starting from next Monday, October 9:

Free parking in Harrogate - From left, Matthew Chapman – Harrogate BID manager, Natalie Rawel – Harrogate Theatre Marketing Manager, Helen Suckling – Partnership and Commercial Manager Destination. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate BID’s Harrogate Music Weekender

The Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week

Harrogate Theatre’s Comedy Festival

The initiative to boost Harrogate’s great retail and hospitality offer follows on from the ‘Free after Three’ campaign which is ran by Harrogate BID in the lead up to Christmas.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “This is just one of the examples of how Harrogate BID is supporting town centre businesses and partner events.

"By providing free parking in Harrogate during this exciting week of events, we are giving residents and visitors an added incentive to come into town to shop, eat, drink and enjoy three great Harrogate initiatives.”

Harrogate Theatre Marketing Manager Natalie Rawel said: “Free parking for this week of the Comedy Festival will be brilliant for our audiences as it means they can drive into the centre of town without having to think about where to park and how much it might cost.

“It’s great to be working with the BID and this will definitely encourage more people to travel into Harrogate to both experience Restaurant Week and see what’s on during the Comedy Festival.”

Harrogate BID is a not-for-profit organisation, funded by businesses in a dedicated area, with an aim to improve the area in which businesses trade.

It was first launched in 2019 after a vote of businesses in the town centre BID area.

It recently received a second successful ballot which will see BID’s second term begin in January for a further five years.