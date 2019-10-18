Money matters for families

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Wetherby are holding an event to help teach financial education to children over the October half term holidays.

The branch, on High Street, will be welcoming youngsters on Tuesday October 29 any time between 11am-noon.

Children will be able to participate in the Society’s Money Minds sessions run by colleagues and suitable for 5 to 11-years-old with balloon and sweet giveaways.

John Downing, Wetherby branch manager, said: “We know holidays can be an expensive time for families so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Wetherby.

“Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill. We really want to engage children, parents and grandparents in the area to help them start conversations about money and pass on their knowledge.

“These sessions will enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money through our activities.”

The sessions aim to encourage older generations to pass on good financial habits.