Just hours to new beer fest in Knaresborough

This weekend will see the first-ever Henshaws Beer Festival take place at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough featuring the best indie brewers in the Harrogate district..

It’s a big event for the charity which supports disabled people to go beyond expectations.

Part of its 21st anniversary year celebrations, the hope is it will also be a big fundraiser for the group.

Henshaws Beer Festival: Which beers?

This special event on Saturday is also the first-ever collaboration by four of the area’s leading independent brewers - Roosters, Harrogate Brewing Co, Cold Bath Brew and Daleside.

Each brewery will be supplying five beers in a mix of cask and keg and they have also got together to do a collaborate new brew.

The new Henshaws brew is called Br-ale, Henshaws root and fruit beer and is a Yorkshire rhubarb and ginger ale.

Henshaws events leader Rufus Beckett said: “We have had beer festivals in the past, like with Bedfest but we thought it was about time we ran our own one.

“The idea really moved forward when Vince Staunton from Daleside came to us with the idea of a beer from all the local brewers.

“We have been lucky to have preview-tasting of the beer and it’s going down very well.

“We should be proud of our local brewers and we hope it will be a great success.”

Henshaws Beer Festival: Live music

But the day, which is divided into two sessions, is not all about craft beer. There will be locally sourced food and drink, plus family activities throughout the day with live music by local artists into the night. The strong local line-up is full of talented acts with strong reputations - Becky Bowe, DJ Trev, Rory Hoy, Jake Pattinson and Leo Hicks.

Henshaws Beer Festival: Times & Tickets

The two sessions at Saturday’s Henshaws Beer Festival are from noon to 5pm and 6pm to 11pm.

The second session is adults only while the earlier session will offer free entry for accompanied children under 18-years-old.

Tickets, which includes tokens for four half pints, a keepsake glass and festival programme, are available now from Knaresborough at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre café, Marigold Café and Six Poor Folk or via Eventbrite.

What Henshaws does

Henshaws have a specialist college on Bogs Lane in Harrogate along with an Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

The college helps young people, aged 16-25, living with a disability to progress and live life the way they want.

