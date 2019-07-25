Join The Very Hungry Caterpillar trail and celebrate Yorkshire Day at RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate, this summer

You can celebrate Yorkshire Day today, as well as RHS Harlow Carr’s 70th birthday, with a fun-filled Garden Games day for the whole family from 11am to 3pm – with the Adventure Games at 1pm.

Bring a picnic, take part in the races and maybe win a prize or two.

Normal garden admission.

Families are being encouraged to get a wiggle on throughout the summer as The Very Hungry Caterpillar descends on the garden for the summer holidays.

The best-selling children’s book, published by Penguin Books, celebrates 50 years since its first publication this year. Eric Carle’s much-loved classic will be brought to life with giant willow sculptures, 3D apples and pears, hands-on craft activities and storytelling with the Garden Detectives.

Children can follow a daily garden trail, enjoy birds-of-prey flying displays and make their own caterpillar hat.

Also coming up in abusy month of activities at HMS Harlow Carr are:

• August 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31: Saturday Beekeeping Demonstration

Visitors can join members of the Harrogate and Ripon Beekeepers’ Association at 2pm for an afternoon demonstration of the traditional craft of beekeeping.

• August 3-4: Meet the Experts – Orchids

Join Harrogate Orchid Society and experience the beauty and glamour of these magnificent plants with striking orchid displays, demonstrations and tips on growing at home from 10am – 4pm.

• August 4, 11, 18 & 25: Summer Music Sundays

Bring a picnic, soak up the sun and enjoy an afternoon of live music in the garden every Sunday throughout August from 1pm – 4pm.

• Aug 10-11: Meet the Experts - Carnivorous Plants

Head to Harlow Carr – if you dare – and discover all there is to know about these unusual plants with a weekend of displays and advice from the carnivorous plant experts from 11am to 4pm.

Enjoy talks and demonstrations and get answers to your burning carnivorous plant questions.

Friendly RHS advisors will also be on hand to answer members’ wider horticultural queries.

• August 22: Outdoor Theatre – Sense and Sensibility

Enjoy a funny, fast-paced adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel of scandals, scoundrels and severely sprained ankles from the critically-acclaimed Pantaloons Theatre Company.

Featuring live music, audience interaction, romance and heartbreak, this open air performance starts at 7pm, with doors open at 6pm. Click here for tickets or call Harrogate Theatre Box Office.