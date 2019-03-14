Telford's Change was a 1979 BBC television series by Brian Clark which starred Peter Barkworth, Hannah Gordon and Keith Barron.''Barkworth played a bank manager, Mark Telford, who took a backward step in his career in order to retreat from the rat race. He relinquished his job in international banking and became a local branch manager in Dover.''Telford's wife Laura (played by Hannah Gordon) and son Peter (Michael Maloney) remained in London. ''Keith Barron played Tim Hart, Laura's theatrical colleague who was keen to have an affair with her, and with whom she did have a brief liaison. In order to win back his wife, Telford gave up the Dover job and returned to international banking.

IN PICTURES: TV dramas we have loved and lost

Remember Triangle, the Brothers or Telford's Change? They were all hits in their day.

We take a look at the boardroom dramas, banking dilemmas and life on board a ferry.

Keith Barron, Paul Daneman and Nanette Newman starred in this Yorkshire-set bedhopper. It was Keith Barron who nicknamed it 'Dallas of the Dales'.

1. Dallas of the Dales

Helen - A Woman of Today starred Alison Fiske in the title role of a wife and mum who divorced her husband and father of her two children. Her husband was played by Martin Shaw.''It was first screened in 1973 and ran for 13 episodes.

2. Wifely woes

Triangle was a BBC Television soap opera broadcast in the early 1980s, set aboard a North Sea ferry which sailed from Felixstowe to Gothenburg and Gothenburg to Amsterdam. ''It starred Michael Craig, Kate O'Mara and Larry Lamb.

3. Rough Crossing

Long before Prisoner Cell Block H and Bad Girls came Within These Walls.'It was made by London Weekend Television for ITV and shown between 1974 and 1978. It portrayed life in HMP Stone Park, a fictional women's prison.''The gorgeous Googie Withers played genteel governor Faye Boswell and episodes revolved around her attempts to liberalise the prison regime while managing her personal life at home. ''Another prominent character was her Chief Officer, Mrs. Armitage (Mona Bruce). Googie Withers left after three series; in Series Four her character was replaced as governor by Helen Forrester (Katharine Blake), who in turn left to be replaced in the final Series Five by Susan Marshall (Sarah Lawson).

4. Behind bars

