The event was the first major art and antiques fair of the New Year in the North of England and a highlight of the winter season for collectors, connoisseurs and interior designers.

With a vast range of high-quality pieces for sale belonging to more than 45 specialist dealers, the fair had something for everyone.

Sue Ede, organiser of The Pavilions of Harrogate Decorative Antiques and Fine Art Fair, said: “This fair is very popular because we provide such a wide range of pieces, from the 16th to the 20th century, from classic and traditional art to Mid-Century Modern and decorative designer pieces.”

Duncan Phillips, who has been specialising in the art and antiques market for more than 30 years, added: “January is traditionally a good time for interior decorating.

“Fairs like this offer visitors all the inspiration they need to add flair and sophistication to their homes.”

The next Pavilions of Harrogate Decorative, Antiques and Art Fair will be on Friday, June 14.