Impressive North Yorkshire village home for sale for first time in 108 years

A village home, which has been in the same family since 1911, is being marketed for sale by Knaresborough estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Olympic legend to visit Harrogate for UCI cycling championships

Hope Cote is owned by 103-year-old Molly Robinson, who was born at the property in Staveley in 1916 and has lived there most of her life until this year.

Her parents moved into the delightful three bedroom end terraced Grade II listed cottage 108 years ago, and the property is packed full of characterful features.

Molly’s nephew, Mr Sykes, said: “My grandparents, who were originally from Aldborough and Langthorpe moved into Hope Cote and had two daughters. When my grandfather went to war in 1914, he was invalided and returned to Staveley, but was very sick with a kidney disorder. My grandmother, mother and aunt needed to support themselves and opened a small village shop, which they operated from the front room of the property up until the 1960s.

“My aunt and I have many lovely memories of the place, but the time has come to sell the cottage, and hopefully for it to have a new lease of life.”

Picture gallery from a wonderful first weekend of UCI Road World Championship cycling in Harrogate

Senior Associate, Nick Alcock, who is the branch manager at Dacres in Knaresborough, said: “Hope Cote now requires comprehensive modernisation throughout and it also offers excellent further potential to extend, subject to the necessary consents. Set amidst pleasant gardens with off-street parking, within the heart of this highly regarded village, it’s a great project for a wide range of buyers.

“The attractive double fronted home currently has an entrance vestibule which leads through into the spacious lounge. With a separate sitting room and a delightful dining or family room that has two shallow bow windows providing a pleasant aspect, and there is also a guest cloakroom and useful store. Adjoining the kitchen there is a workshop, which could be knocked through, to make one superb living kitchen, subject to the necessary consents and there is a useful cellar. On the first floor there is a large master bedroom and dressing room, which potentially could create an en-suite, and there are two further bedrooms and a house bathroom.

“It’s a very exciting prospect, with plenty of potential and ideal for a family wanting to live in this highly sought after village that has a church, primary school, public house, and is within easy reach of the A1/M.”

Arrest made following the death of a Ripon man

Hope Cote is on the market for £325,000. Contact Dacres on 01423 864 126 for details.