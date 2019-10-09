Huge antiques fair comes to Harrogate this weekend

Yorkshire’s biggest antiques fair returns to the Great Yorkshire Showground this weekend.

The Great Yorkshire Antiques, Home and Vintage Fair will take over the Events Centre across Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13, with thousands of vintage items to suit every taste.

Up to 400 stands will be displaying a large selection of vintage goods and collectibles and the fair will be held across both exhibition halls.

Premium antiques will be on sale in the Main Hall and a separate tabletop section will offer rare finds and exciting treasures in Hall Two.

Nick Bayliss, who runs Continuity Fairs, said: “This is such a great opportunity to find something unique that can’t be found anywhere else. You won’t get items like this on the High Street.”

With items ranging from 400 years old to finds from the 1960s and 70s, visitors really will be able to take a walk down memory lane and find something unusual.

This is the third time this year the fair has been to Harrogate, which Nick believes is the perfect location.

He added: “Harrogate is a powerhouse for antiques in the North, and this is one of the top fairs around, so there’s no better place.

“Harrogate is so steeped in history, which this is a celebration of. I’m sure there will even be some local antiques on offer.”

For more information, visit: www.continuityfairs.co.uk