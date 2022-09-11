Yorkshire locations Cawthorne, Scarcroft, Kirkby Overblow and Sutton upon Derwent named among the poshest villages in the UK
Estate agent Savills has named its poshest villages in the UK as part of new research for The Telegraph.
Yorkshire villages are known for their stunning countryside views and vibrant lifestyle amenities. They are very popular with visitors from all over the country as well as locals because of the breath-taking walks where you can take in the scenery, wildlife and nature.
Four of Yorkshire’s villages have now been recognised as some of the poshest in the country by one of the biggest estate agents, Savills. Factors considered when ranking these UK villages were the highest house prices, best lifestyle features, their easy transport connection links and their idyllic appearances.
Countryside locations are highly sought after in the UK and their interest with property buyers have spiked during the pandemic. Knight Frank has reported that it has had the highest number of sales in the UK market for 15 years, with the registration of potential buyers increasing by 35 per cent last year.
Overall, 54 villages were on the list of the poshest villages in the UK.
Here are the villages in Yorkshire that were featured.
Cawthorne, South Yorkshire
This village and civil parish is situated in the Metropolitan Borough of Barnsley.
Historically, Cawthorne was the centre for iron and coal mining.
Barnby family, who lived in Barnby Hall, and Mrs Spencer-Stanhope, who lived in Cannon Hall, were early residents of the village.
Cannon Hall has attracted many visitors over the years; it has a farm, country house, gardens and has been the filming location for the Channel 5 show Springtime on the Farm.
The Victoria Jubilee Museum was built to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee and was opened in 1889.
Scarcroft, West Yorkshire
Scarcroft is six miles north east of Leeds City Centre in the City of Leeds metropolitan borough. It lies between Leeds and Wetherby.
The Scarcroft Watermill was built in 1810 to grind corn.
With a variety of local shops nearby and a Tesco in Seacroft, Scarcroft is well known for having the most expensive streets in Leeds, including Bracken Park and Ling Lane.
Kirkby Overblow, North Yorkshire
The village is in the Harrogate district and lies astride a ridge 400-feet high forming the northern bank of the river Wharfe.
With stunning views to the expensive houses, this village has rightly been named one of the poshest in the country.
You can take in views of the Almscliffe Crag, Otley Chevin, Ilkley Moor and the far distance of the Yorkshire Dales on the west side. You can also observe the tranquil scenery across the Vale of York, the North York Moors, the White Horse of Kilburn, York Minster and the Yorkshire Wolds on the north side.
Sutton upon Derwent, East Riding of Yorkshire
Sutton upon Derwent is a small village on the River Derwent, less than a mile away from the larger village of Elvington.
The village can be traced back to as early as the 8th century when it was thought to have been recorded by Bede. The village was also later mentioned in the 11th century Domesday Book.
Facilities in the village include a primary school, village hall, tennis club, post office and a public house.
While it may be small in size, it is grand in its popularity and appeal.
54 of the poshest villages in the UK - full list
Studham, Bedfordshire
Sunningdale, Berkshire
Turville, Buckinghamshire
Hemingford Abbots, Cambridgeshire
The Alderleys, Cheshire
Rowen, Clwyd
Rock, Cornwall
Brancepeth, County Durham
Hawkshead, Cumbria
Llanarmon-yn-Iâl, Denbighshire
Edensor, Derbyshire
South Pool, Devon
Studland, Dorset
Gullane, East Lothian
Sutton upon Derwent, East Riding of Yorkshire
Kingston-near-Lewes, East Sussex
Ramsden Bellhouse, Essex
Elie, Fife
Bourton-on-the-hill, Gloucestershire
Haigh, Greater Manchester
Beaulieu, Hampshire
Bosbury, Herefordshire
Little Gaddesden, Hertfordshire
Fishbourne, Isle of Wight
Ightham, Kent
Great Eccleston, Lancashire
Newton Linford, Leicestershire
Uffington, Lincolnshire
Hightown, Merseyside
Shirenewton, Monmouthshire
Burnham Market, Norfolk
Kirkby Overblow, North Yorkshire
Church with Chapel Brampton, Northamptonshire
Warkworth, Northumberland
Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire
Harpsden, Oxfordshire
Newgale and Roch, Pembrokeshire
Strathtay, Perthshire
Burley, Rutland
Cound, Shropshire
Wellow, Somerset
Cawthorne, South Yorkshire
Shenstone, Staffordshire
Killearn, Stirling and Falkirk
Walberswick, Suffolk
Shackleford, Surrey
Dinnington, Tyne & Wear
Whichford, Warwickshire
Oxwich, West Glamorgan
Barston, West Midlands
The Lurgashall, Lodsworth and Lickfold Triangle, West Sussex
Scarcroft, West Yorkshire
Avebury, Wiltshire
Ombersley, Worcestershire