While some property markets may be struggling, many areas in Yorkshire are flourishing. Some of the most popular areas in Yorkshire are Skipton and the whole of Richmondshire according to estate agents Strike.

These areas are particularly attractive for growing families and people who are looking to escape city living and move to the stunning countryside. The entire area of Richmondshire is situated in the Yorkshire Dales and extends up toward Darlington.

In 2019, it came in second place for best quality of life, making it one of the best places to live in North Yorkshire. It’s particularly a great place to live for retirees, young families, or those who want a more enriching work-life balance.

A field near Marrick, Richmondshire. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Most expensive houses in the Yorkshire Dales

Pasture Road, Embsay, Skipton BD23

Price: £1,975,000

Key features: This eight-bedroom country house has seven bathrooms and six reception rooms with a stunning renovated historic stone mill conversion, a family living dining kitchen, secluded walled garden with a large lawn and patio, two spacious sitting rooms with log burning stoves, an engine house and luxury spa and is close to Embsay and Skipton with great transport links.

Barningham, Richmond, North Yorkshire DL11

Price: £1,950,000

Key features: This six-bedroom country house has two bathrooms, four reception rooms, a stone built farmhouse with an attached two-bedroom cottage complete with a stable yard and barn.

Starbotton, Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23

Price: £1,600,000

Key features: The five-bedroom detached house has four bathrooms, five reception rooms, a Grade II listed farmhouse, original features, situated in the heart of the Dales and a separate stone barn and an attractive ornamental garden.

East Appleton, Richmond, North Yorkshire DL10

Price: £1,450,000

Key features: A five-bedroom detached house with four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a beautiful country house, stunning country views, secluded property with no close neighbours, set within two acres of private land and gardens, outbuildings and stables and close to transport links.

Little Crakehall, Bedale, North Yorkshire DL8

Price: £1,400,000

Key features: This five-bedroom detached house, four bathrooms, six reception rooms, a private four/five bedroom family home, one-bedroom annexe, triple garage, indoor pool, fishing pond and tennis court.

Ellerton Upon Swale, Richmond, North Yorkshire DL10

Price: £1,350,000

Key features: A six-bedroom detached house, three bathrooms, two reception rooms, stunning country views, beautifully secluded, set within three acres of private land and gardens and equestrian opportunities.

South Crescent, Ripon HG4

Price: £1,250,000