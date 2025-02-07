Work begins on delivering new homes in Wetherby

Groundworks are underway at a Wetherby housing development which is set to deliver more than 760 new homes in the market town.

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire is developing the site off Racecourse Approach, north of Wetherby Racecourse. Called Swinnow Park, Phase One of the development is due to launch this Summer.

The housebuilder has worked closely with local residents, Leeds City Council and other key stakeholders to develop plans for this new community.

Swinnow Park will deliver a mix of two, three, four, and five-bedroom properties, with some designated affordable, as well as two-bedroom apartments.

Homes will be built with energy efficiency in mind, taking into account proposed changes to the Building Regulations, including the Future Homes Standard.

Swinnow Park will be gas free, and homes in Phase One will also benefit from triple glazing, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

New Homes Week, which runs until February 9, has ‘community’ as its theme for 2025. The aim of the week is to educate homebuyers about the benefits of buying new homes.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are looking forward to bringing a new community to this lovely market town, with our innovative development. A new build home provides many benefits, including energy efficiency, modern features, lower maintenance costs and warranties.”

Swinnow Park will include green space, including areas of maintained and wild planting, and play areas. The Sandbeck Corridor will provide an area of open space following the Sand Beck through the centre of the development. Further facilities will include retail outlets, a primary school and public spaces.

Members of Leeds City Council’s North & East Plans Panel voted in favour of Taylor Wimpey’s reserved matters application at a meeting in January 2023. Outline planning permission for up to 800 homes was granted in September 2021.