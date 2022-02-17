What kind of home can you buy if money is no object?

The Old Parsonage, Baldersby-St-James - OIEO £2m with Blenkin & Co, 01904 671672.

But what if there are no financial constraints? What could you get if money were no object?

Very few people, relatively speaking, enjoy this happy state. According to the latest annual Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report, there are 2.5 million people in the UK with assets worth more than $1m, but much of that is accounted for by the houses they live in, and besides, not even a million dollars will grant you access to the money-no-object club nowadays.

As far as property goes, that status belongs to those with the means to buy pretty much anything on the market, which in London might mean wealth of about £50m+.

Farm View Hall, Warsill, Ripley - guide price £2.5m with Croft Residential, 01904 238222.

In our part of the country, the “membership fee” is considerably less, although still out of reach for the vast majority of buyers. The following three properties are the most expensive currently on the market in our area, and could be yours – if you have the requisite wealth.

Stream Corner is the most expensive property currently for sale, and a quick look at its features reveals exactly why. Located near the end of Fulwith Mill Lane – one of Harrogate’s most exclusive addresses – it’s huge (more than 7,000 sq ft!), has over four acres of land, and commands highly enviable views across the Crimple Valley.

Built around 1910, it has seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, two kitchens, utility room, study, office and no fewer than five reception rooms. One of these is on the lower ground floor, which also has wine storage and one of the kitchens, and leads directly out to the patio and garden.

Outside, there is a forecourt with double garage and large workshop, as well as several other outhouses and a large greenhouse. The grounds – “nothing short of phenomenal”, according to the agent – include an orchard, pond and woodland.

Stream Corner, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate - guide price £3m with Knight Frank, 01423 530088. PHOTO: Tim Hardy Photography.

Farm View Hall at Warsill, near Ripley, is another property in the “superhome” class, and will especially appeal to serious horse-lovers. It has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, large kitchen-diner and huge open-plan living room. There are also two extra bedrooms with en suite bathrooms accessed from the outside, which could be ideal for stable staff. You may need them – the house has every conceivable facility for horses, including 37 stables, indoor arena and two equine solariums, all in 22 acres of land.