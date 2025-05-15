Violin with bow and case sells for £6,500 in recent sale

Violin by John Turner – sold for £6,500.

An Early 20th Century Cello topped the Scientific and Musical Instruments Sale at Tennants Auctioneers, when it sold for £8,000, 10 times the lower estimate (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Made in France in 1929, the fine instrument appeared little used, contributing to its success.

However, this was one of a string of notable results in the musical instruments section.

Further notable lots included a good Violin, stamped ‘Turner London’ that together with a bow and a good early case, sold for £6,500.

Twelve Beatles Mono Reel-To-Reel Tapes – sold for £1,400

From the same vendor was a Violin Bow by the much sought-after maker W.E. Hill and Sons of London that sold for £4,200.

Other interesting bows included a Viola Bow stamped ‘Hill’ that sold for £1,500, and a Cello Bow stamped ‘C. Thomassin’ that sold for £1,600.

Among less traditional instruments was a Clifford Paragon Four-String Banjo; by a desirable maker, that sold for £2,200.

Selling well over estimate, too, were a set of Northumbrian Pipes that went for £850, and in the collectable music section, a set of 12 Beatles Mono Reel-To-Reel Tapes sold for £1,400.

Hasselblad 500C/M Camera – sold for £950

There was strong bidding on a wide selection of Cameras, including a large private collection which sold well throughout; the rest to be sold in subsequent events.

Highlights included a Hasselblad 500C/M Camera with Carl Zeiss T* Sonnar f4 150mm lens, prism view, film backs and flash units, which sold for £950.

From another private collection came a good Hasselblad CFV-50C Digital Camera Back (sold for £1,500, and a Leica M11 Camera Body (sold for £2,900).

The sale realised a total hammer price of £88,520, with an 88 per cent sold rate for 300 lots.