Violin with bow and case sells for £6,500 in recent sale
Made in France in 1929, the fine instrument appeared little used, contributing to its success.
However, this was one of a string of notable results in the musical instruments section.
Further notable lots included a good Violin, stamped ‘Turner London’ that together with a bow and a good early case, sold for £6,500.
From the same vendor was a Violin Bow by the much sought-after maker W.E. Hill and Sons of London that sold for £4,200.
Other interesting bows included a Viola Bow stamped ‘Hill’ that sold for £1,500, and a Cello Bow stamped ‘C. Thomassin’ that sold for £1,600.
Among less traditional instruments was a Clifford Paragon Four-String Banjo; by a desirable maker, that sold for £2,200.
Selling well over estimate, too, were a set of Northumbrian Pipes that went for £850, and in the collectable music section, a set of 12 Beatles Mono Reel-To-Reel Tapes sold for £1,400.
There was strong bidding on a wide selection of Cameras, including a large private collection which sold well throughout; the rest to be sold in subsequent events.
Highlights included a Hasselblad 500C/M Camera with Carl Zeiss T* Sonnar f4 150mm lens, prism view, film backs and flash units, which sold for £950.
From another private collection came a good Hasselblad CFV-50C Digital Camera Back (sold for £1,500, and a Leica M11 Camera Body (sold for £2,900).
The sale realised a total hammer price of £88,520, with an 88 per cent sold rate for 300 lots.