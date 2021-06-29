Village to see 80 new homes after housebuilder buys land for £21.5m development

Yorkshire Avant Homes has bought 14.47 acres of land to build a £21.5m development of 80 homes in Green Hammerton.

The company secured planning approval for the development of 80 houses from Harrogate Borough Council in March 2021. Called Ambretone Park, it will include a mixture of three- and four-bedroom homes built to eight of Avant Homes’ house designs.

About 40 per cent of the 80 new-build homes at Ambretone Park, which is located just off the A59 directly between York and Harrogate, will be one-, two- and three-bedroom properties designated affordable housing.

Groundworks at Green Hammerton are due to start in July. The showhomes are set to open at the end of 2021, and it is anticipated that the first residents will move into their new homes in spring 2022. The total development build is expected to take approximately two-and-a-half years.

Chris Coley, managing director of Avant Homes Yorkshire. PHOTO: David Drabble.

Chris Coley, managing director of Avant Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are very pleased to complete this land purchase and move plans forward for our Ambretone Park development.

“Green Hammerton is ideally situated for buyers that are keen to be close to York, Harrogate and Knaresborough while also benefitting from its rural setting. We are now looking forward to commencing initial groundworks this summer.”

Ambretone Park is situated in Green Hammerton, just eight miles from York and 10 miles from Harrogate, and is ideally situated for buyers looking to purchase a home in a rural location. Green Hammerton is surrounded by open green spaces and woodland and has easy access to the A59 linking to some of North Yorkshire’s major towns and cities.

Based in Wakefield, Avant Homes Yorkshire is part of the Avant Homes group, one of the leading private developers of residential property in the UK. The group currently has 56 developments across its five operating regions, from Scotland to the Midlands.