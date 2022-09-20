View this exceptional family home for sale in Harrogate at £1,425,000

Carefully adapted with a wide range of modern and stylish comforts that don't detract from the property's character and original period features, the house is bright and welcoming, with large reception rooms filled with natural light.

The drawing room has a working fire and a lovely bay window, while a sitting room with inset gas fire also benefits from a sizeable window.

A feature fireplace within the dining room that has decorative wall and ceiling beading, is a focal point, with another bay window creating more light and space.

​There's a versatile room used currently as an office, and a ground floor modern shower room​.

​The roomy kitchen with breakfast room has units with built-in appliances​, and a side porch.

​A dressing room and wardrobes form part of the principal bedroom suite, with its contemporary style shower room as an en suite.​ A period fireplace and large bay window add to its charm.

Another bedroom on the first floor also has an en suite and there are two more double bedrooms, with the house bathroom, that has both bath and shower, and a utility room.

​Three bedrooms are above on the second floor with a new shower room fitted with marbled tiles.​

The landscaped front garden has a sizeable lawn with a driveway providing ample parking space. A mature garden to the rear is tiered with a terrace and a lawn, planted borders and two sheds.

​This home for sale in Cornwall Road, Harrogate, is priced at £1,425,000 with estate agents Strutt and Parker.

Call 01423 205442 for more information.

1. The lawned rear garden Established plants, shrubs and hedging surround the large rear garden. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

2. Attractive seating areas A rear terrace is perfect for entertaining purposes. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

3. Plenty of kitchen space and storage The large and light kitchen with diner. Photo: Tim Hardy Photography Photo Sales

4. The stylish lounge A feature fireplace and wide bay window add to the attractiveness of this room. Photo: Tim Hardy Photography Photo Sales