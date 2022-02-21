View plans for new retirement village in Harrogate at McCarthy Stone's rental launch

The firm - which is the UK's leading developer and manager of retirement communities - is hosting a rental launch for its Matcham Grange Retirement Living Plus development at Cedar Court Hotel from 11am to 4pm on Thursday, February 24.

Prospective purchasers, and retirees looking to downsize, can book an appointment or pop in to view the plans for Matcham Grange - an estate that will provide everything the over 70s could want, including an onsite bistro serving daily meal options and a communal lounge.

Matcham Grange Retirement Living Plus development

The first occupants are expected to move in during May 2022, and with interest building in the development, the rental launch will give people the opportunity to discover the range of flexible rental options now available. Guests who attend will be able to view apartment specifications and talk to the team about McCarthy Stone rental schemes.

Fiona Brooks, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone Northern, said: “With the official rental launch of Matcham Grange so highly anticipated amongst local retirees, we are thrilled to be able to invite interested renters to our private event at Cedar Court Hotel on Park Parade.

The rental launch marks an important milestone for McCarthy Stone’s Matcham Grange, with the developer set to bring a financial boost to the local area.

According to the latest report by Homes for Later Living, retirement housing creates more local economic value and more local jobs than any other type of residential development. It is also estimated that those living in a typical retirement development, such as Matcham Grange, will generate £550,000 of spending per year, with £347,000 going to local shops on the high street. This will in turn help to support retail jobs and further enhance the local economy in Harrogate.

Retirees can reserve an apartment off-plan for rent from February 24 and will receive ‘early bird’ advantages such as first pick of the age-exclusive apartments available. To register an interest, call 0800 201 4811.