Victoria and Charles 1 Crowns among rare coins to sell well at auction

Section of Victoria ‘Gothic’ Crown 1847 that sold for £7,500.

The Coins, Tokens and Banknotes Sale on August 8 saw strong results throughout and an impressive 99 per cent sold rate. One of the most in-demand coins in the sale was a stunning Victoria ‘Gothic’ Crown from 1847, a coin that some consider to be one of the most attractive ever issued by the Royal Mint.

With only around 8,000 coins minted in total, this was a scarce example and in extremely fine condition with a beautiful iridescent tone, all of which helped it to sell for £7,500 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

A further Victoria Crown, this time from 1845, sold well, too, going for a price of £1,100.

Also exceeding expectations in the sale was a USA Half Dollar from 1795, which sold for £7,000. Of the ‘flowing hair’ type, it had good levels of detail and was over all a particularly good example of the coin.

Section of USA Half Dollar 1795 that sold for £7,000.

A further standout highlight of the sale was a rare Charles I Crown from the Oxford Mint, dating to 1643, that sold for £2,200.

This crown was struck using Shrewsbury dies and featured on the reverse the famous ‘Declaration’ legend, made at the onset of the English Civil War in Wellington, Shropshire, where the King vowed to uphold the Protestant religion, the laws of England, and the liberty of Parliament.

Due to its significance, an abbreviated Latin version of the declaration was struck on coins shortly after.

Among a good offering of gold in the sale, a UK Golden Jubilee Gold Proof Set from 2002, comprising commemorative five pound coins down to a penny, and a full gold proof maundy set, in case of issue with certificate, sold for £10,200.

Charles I Crown 1643 that sold for £2,200.

Among the sovereigns on offer, an 1821 George IV Sovereign sold for £1,900.

The sale achieved a total hammer price of £323,510 for 512 lots offered, and a 99 per cent sold rate, and consignments are currently invited for the next Coins, Tokens and Banknotes Sale due to take place on November 19.

All prices quoted are hammer price, excluding buyer’s premium.

Full sale results are available on the website: www.tennants.co.uk