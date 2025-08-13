Victoria and Charles 1 Crowns among rare coins to sell well at auction
With only around 8,000 coins minted in total, this was a scarce example and in extremely fine condition with a beautiful iridescent tone, all of which helped it to sell for £7,500 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).
A further Victoria Crown, this time from 1845, sold well, too, going for a price of £1,100.
Also exceeding expectations in the sale was a USA Half Dollar from 1795, which sold for £7,000. Of the ‘flowing hair’ type, it had good levels of detail and was over all a particularly good example of the coin.
A further standout highlight of the sale was a rare Charles I Crown from the Oxford Mint, dating to 1643, that sold for £2,200.
This crown was struck using Shrewsbury dies and featured on the reverse the famous ‘Declaration’ legend, made at the onset of the English Civil War in Wellington, Shropshire, where the King vowed to uphold the Protestant religion, the laws of England, and the liberty of Parliament.
Due to its significance, an abbreviated Latin version of the declaration was struck on coins shortly after.
Among a good offering of gold in the sale, a UK Golden Jubilee Gold Proof Set from 2002, comprising commemorative five pound coins down to a penny, and a full gold proof maundy set, in case of issue with certificate, sold for £10,200.
Among the sovereigns on offer, an 1821 George IV Sovereign sold for £1,900.
The sale achieved a total hammer price of £323,510 for 512 lots offered, and a 99 per cent sold rate, and consignments are currently invited for the next Coins, Tokens and Banknotes Sale due to take place on November 19.
All prices quoted are hammer price, excluding buyer’s premium.
Full sale results are available on the website: www.tennants.co.uk