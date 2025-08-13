Unique opportunity to buy a rural refurbishment project near Ripon

A two-bedroom link-detached house which needs modernising, in the highly sought after Ripon hamlet of North Lees, is being sold at auction with a guide price of just £120,000.

Brook Cottage is the latest property that will be sold using leading estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley’s recently launched auction service.

The property offers three generous reception rooms downstairs, and two double bedrooms upstairs. Outside there are well-established gardens with lawns and a raised flagged seating area.

Dacres launched its new auction service for buyers and sellers of homes and land earlier this year after partnering with the UK’s largest property auction service provider, iamsold and has already sold numerous homes through the online service.

The Modern Method of Auction offers all the advantages of a traditional auction with competitive bidding and pre-prepared legal packs, but online, meaning bidders can browse properties through Dacres’ website and make offers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Claire Tiplady, branch manager at Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office, said: “Brook Cottage is a character filled country cottage with endless potential that’s brimming with charm and period features. As a result, this is an enviable opportunity to acquire a truly unique home in a beautiful spot, with magnificent countryside views.

“The property is now ready to be sympathetically modernised and will appeal to a wide range of buyers looking for a home that they can put their own stamp on in a rural location, but still within a couple of miles from Ripon.”

All Dacres’ auction properties still benefit from all the estate agent’s marketing exposure including promotion across its office network, targeted mailings to active buyers and investors, and online marketing across its website and all the UK’s main property portals including Rightmove, Zoopla, Primelocation and OnTheMarket.

For more information about the Modern Method of Auction and Brook Cottage, visit www.dacres.co.uk and click ‘online auctions’