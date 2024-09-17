Ultenic launches its new T10 Pro robot vacuum with mop in the UK and US markets.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ultenic, a rising brand in the smart home appliance industry, today announces the launch of its new T10 Pro robot vacuum with mop; a cutting-edge device designed to revolutionise the way homes are cleaned.

The T10 Pro is packed with features to make vacuuming and mopping an absolute breeze.

It offers up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning, 4000Pa suction power, dual SpinPower mopping, precise LIDAR navigation and integration to existing voice assistants throughout the home. The Ultenic T10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop is available from Amazon UK for £499.99, currently reduced to £369.99 with 20% off and a £30 discount voucher and Amazon.com for $449.99, currently reduced to $349.99 using $100 coupon.

The whole point of a smart vacuum is to cut down on housework, but cleaning the unit itself can become just another chore. So, for those tired of emptying the bursting dustbin on a daily basis, a more self-sufficient model may be the answer.

The T10 Pro’s auto-empty system has a 3.3L large, disposable dust bag, where the vacuum empties itself, eliminating the hassle of and the mess of emptying the dust chamber. Homeowners only need to replace the dust bag once every two months or even less frequently than that, depending upon usage, particularly useful for pet owners as pet hair can accumulate rapidly, filling the dustbin faster than usual.

Beyond offering greater convenience than their traditional counterparts, self-emptying vacuums significantly limit exposure to dust, a big plus for allergy sufferers. The dustbag effectively filters 99.9% of fine dust and pet hair, helping keep the air clean, dust out of sight and hands dirt free.

With 4000Pa of suction power and the floating roller brush, it effectively and easily picks up particles of dust and debris from all floors, leaving dust with nowhere left to hide.

It can easily handle large debris, pet hair and embedded dust for a thorough home clean. When it detects carpets, it will raise up and boost to maximum suction for deeper carpet cleaning.

But it doesn’t just vacuum, it mops too! Get a deeper level of clean with the T10 Pro’s dual SpinPower mop system which vacuums and mops simultaneously to double the clean, with double the power. Stains from coffee to mud can be cleaned deeply and effectively in one go leaving carpets and floors looking as good as new. Via the Ultenic App, no-go zones can also be set and customised for where cleaning isn’t required, and it will then work silently without any disturbance to the occupants.

Compared to other robotic vacuums which typically use gyroscope navigation, the T10 Pro robot vacuum is equipped with LiDAR navigation. This means it can perform 360-degree omnidirectional scanning to map a home, which can increase the efficiency of planning a cleaning path for thorough coverage with no missed spots.

It also has a multi-level mapping system, and users can save maps on the Ultenic App for multiple floors to ensure seamless cleaning across different levels. It can effortlessly clean the whole home, however it is configured.

Homeowners do not even need to leave the sofa for the T10 Pro to start cleaning. It is fully compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant and its remote video control enables it to seamlessly integrate into any smart home and make automated cleaning even more hands-free.