Transforming homes for a greener future

Zero Carbon Harrogate, in collaboration with North Yorkshire Council, is leading the charge to create better, energy-efficient homes and achieve net zero carbon emissions. Together, they are delivering the Local Energy Advice Demonstrator (LEAD) programme across North Yorkshire. Funded by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, this innovative programme offers selected households across the county a unique opportunity to learn how to make their homes more energy-efficient, healthier to live in, and low carbon.

Letters have been sent to targeted households across North Yorkshire, inviting them to participate in the programme and receive a comprehensive whole-house retrofit plan. The insights gained from this demonstrator programme will help North Yorkshire Council support all residents in making their homes more efficient, in line with the UK’s net zero targets. More information can be found on North Yorkshire Council’s website.

However, the transition to low-carbon, low-energy homes require more than just informed homeowners—it also demands a skilled and prepared construction industry. With changing regulations and a growing need for expertise in insulation, ventilation, and airtightness, the LEAD programme is offering fully funded training to individuals and businesses within the construction sector across the county.

Retrofit One Stop Shop

Through our partnership we can offer fully funded training in the principal parts of retrofit, being airtightness, insulation and ventilation. By using industry experts, we are now able deliver courses across these three areas and more. Much of the training is industry accredited and will allow building trades to expand their knowledge and gain new qualifications. Our first hands-on Building Airtightness Workshop will be held on the 6th of September in Harrogate, details available via our retrofit pages.

Additionally, we are promoting the growth of renewable technologies by offering accredited training in areas such as air source heat pump installation, Solar PV, and home battery systems.

The journey to a more energy-efficient home starts with understanding what needs to and can be done. This begins with a retrofit assessment and is followed by coordinated actions to improve a home’s energy efficiency. To support this process, fully funded courses are available for those interested in entering the retrofit industry. These courses include training to become a Domestic Energy Assessor, Retrofit Assessor, and Retrofit Coordinator. These roles are essential in helping households create safer, warmer, and more efficient homes for the future. For more information on these training opportunities, visit www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/retrofit.

Zero Carbon Harrogate is deeply committed to the task of home retrofitting and the upskilling of the construction industry to meet these emerging challenges. Building on our previous retrofit initiatives, we are paving the way for the LEAD programme, with a strong focus on helping residents in the former district achieve warmer, safer, and low-carbon homes. To further this goal, we will also be hosting events to educate and guide residents on the benefits of home retrofitting and how to get started.

For more information, head to the retrofit section on the Zero Carbon Harrogate website.

Zero Carbon Harrogate is a community-led charity dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and achieving net-zero carbon emissions across the Harrogate District. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, we empower individuals and organizations to take meaningful action against climate change.