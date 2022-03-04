Three homes for sale in the ‘deceptive’ village of Collingham

Low Meadows, Crabtree Green, Collingham - guide price £899,950 with Furnell Residential, 01937 574685.

To the north, towards Linton, there’s all the leafiness you might expect from a rural river valley. To the south, up the hill, the housing soon gives way to beautiful countryside with cross-dale views.

Yet even in the centre, the last few decades’ growth in road traffic hasn’t deprived Collingham of the usual amenities you might hope for in a village. The Tesco Express (open 6am till 11pm daily) apart, its shops are centrally-located and include the essentials for a thriving, working village: a post office and village store, a pharmacy and an off-licence.

But it goes further than the purely functional, and also has a range of other shops, such as a travel agent, dry cleaner’s, hairdresser’s, country store, and bakery/deli/café to name a just a few.

4 Langwith Mews, Collingham - £399,950 with Renton & Parr, 01937 582731.

Cromwell’s Bar & Kitchen on Harewood Road is a family gastropub and garners positive reviews on Tripadvisor, as does Piccolino, the village’s excellent Italian restaurant.

Collingham has also held onto a sense of community spirit, and, Covid permitting, Collingham Village Gala takes place every June.

The importance of Collingham and Linton Sports Association cannot be over-estimated. It is the home of Collingham and Linton Cricket Club, as well as the umbrella body of the local football, hockey, squash, tennis and bowling clubs. The Memorial Hall is well used by children’s, over-55s and community groups. Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings’ CE Primary School was rated good by Ofsted at its last inspection in November 2021.

If all these amenities make life in Collingham sound sufficiently attractive to make you want to move there, you might like to buy one of the following three properties, which are all currently for sale.

Teide, Harewood Road, Collingham - £725,000 with Renton & Parr, 01937 582731.

On the southern edge of the village, Low Meadows is a detached house with three bedrooms, a bathroom and study upstairs. On the ground floor, there is a kitchen and open-plan living/dining room that opens into a garden room extension. But there’s also accommodation that might be perfect for an elderly relative, with bedroom, shower room and sitting room. Outside, there are gardens, a double garage and off-street parking.

Named after a volcano on Tenerife, Teide has an unusual layout, with three of its four bedrooms and two of its three bathrooms all on the ground floor. On the first floor are the kitchen-diner, lounge, sun lounge, and garage, as well as a bathroom and bedroom with huge balcony giving spectacular views over the gardens and across the Wharfe Valley.