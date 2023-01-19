Three appealing cottages on the market now in Harrogate and Knaresborough

3. High Street, Knaresborough, £475,000

High Street, Knaresborough, £475,000, for sale with A skilfully renovated three-bedroom cottage with features of exposed brick, beams and oak panelling. There's a sitting room with wood burning stove, an inner hall with stairs, a downstairs cloakroom, dining kitchen, and a snug with French doors to enclosed gardens. To the first floor is a gallery landing, three bedrooms, one with en suite, and a shower room. The cottage has a parking space. The rear landscaped garden has patio areas and a store. For more details contact Newby James Ltd, Knaresborough, tel. 01423 276100.

