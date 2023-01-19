Three appealing cottages on the market now in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Harrogate and its surrounding areas offer many different property types, from luxury apartments to every size of house from the tiny terrace to town houses, barn conversions, or immense mansions.
It is unusual in its variety and choice of home styles, and caters for every kind of buyer from single households to large families.
Currently on the market are these three traditional type cottages, all in great locations, and each with a charm of their own.
For further information on any of the properties, contact the relevant estate agent or visit the rightmove portal at www.rightmove.co.uk where the cottages are all advertised.
1. Albert Road, Harrogate, £270,000
The rear enclosed garden is mainly gravel with a decked area. For more details call William H Brown, tel. 01423 502282.
Photo: William H Brown
2. Albert Road, Harrogate, £270,000
A charming sitting room inside the cottage, with bay window.
For more details call William H Brown tel. 01423 502282.
Photo: William H Brown
3. High Street, Knaresborough, £475,000
High Street, Knaresborough, £475,000, for sale with A skilfully renovated three-bedroom cottage with features of exposed brick, beams and oak panelling. There's a sitting room with wood burning stove, an inner hall with stairs, a downstairs cloakroom, dining kitchen, and a snug with French doors to enclosed gardens. To the first floor is a gallery landing, three bedrooms, one with en suite, and a shower room. The cottage has a parking space. The rear landscaped garden has patio areas and a store.
For more details contact Newby James Ltd, Knaresborough, tel. 01423 276100.
Photo: Newby James Ltd
4. High Street, Knaresborough, £475,000
The attractive beamed kitchen with diner in the cottage.
For more details contact Newby James Ltd, Knaresborough, tel. 01423 276100.
Photo: Newby James Ltd.