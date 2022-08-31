This Yorkshire corn mill turned fabulous home is for sale for £1.8m
A very rare opportunity to buy an historic building turned to stunning home with acres of gardens, has arisen, but the price tag reflects this property's appeal, at £1,800,000.
The Grade ll Listed former corn mill dates back to the early 1700s. It has no less than eight and a half acres of glorious gardens, and overlooks a lake with countryside stretching out beyond.
Its imaginative conversion successfully blends old and new within a stylish and comfortable interior, spread over three floors.
There's a large kitchen and breakfast room, with an Aga, bespoke pippy oak cabinets and black granite worktops.
Also on the ground floor is an L-shaped sitting room with ceiling beams, made cosy by a woodburning stove, plus a formal dining room, and a cloakroom. A roomy cellar lies below.
A very spacious drawing room of 30 feet, with natural light flooding in from three windows, has a recessed Italian firebox as a special feature, with Venetian plaster work around it.
The principal bedroom is at this level, with a stunning en suite bathroom showcasing a freestanding bathtub, dual washbasins and a shower unit with Italian marble floor tiles, and Venetian plastered walls. There's a separate cloakroom on this floor too.
Four double bedrooms, two with en suite facilities, and a stylish family bathroom, are on the second floor.
In its rural location on the fringe of Staveley village, and just a few miles north of Harrogate, the attractive building with sash windows has North Yorkshire countryside as its backdrop.
Its grounds have extensive lawns, paved terraces for sitting, dining or entertaining, a lake, meadows, an orchard and greenhouse, along with mature trees, plants and shrubs, and planted flower beds.
There is a detached double garage and ample parking space on the gravel driveway.
The Old Corn Mill, Main Street, Staveley, is for sale with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, priced £1,800,000.
Call 01423 205442 for further details.