This stunning £1m beamed cottage looking over the Wharfe Valley is a real gem

The unique 17th century property in North Rigton, just south of Harrogate, comes with a garden room or studio with extensive views, that could be a home worker’s dream, but would suit a myriad of other uses.

Reclaimed, hand-made tiles and underfloor heating are installed throughout the cottage, with period features that include an inglenook fireplace with open fire in the living room, and reclaimed timber flooring.

From the entrance hall is a bright and open plan kitchen with diner, that has a vaulted ceiling, a three-oven Aga, and bespoke oak cabinets. There's a large, separate pantry, too.

Double doors from the kitchen with diner lead out to private terraces in York stone, and leafy gardens.

A beamed snug with wood burning stove, could also be used as a bedroom, then there's a study with gorgeous views, a utility room, a ground floor w.c., and a storeroom.

Three double bedrooms are on the first floor, the main one with an en suite featuring a roll-top bath and overhead shower. One other bedroom has an en suite shower room.

Gardens to front and rear of The Shambles are lawned, with mature trees, shrubs and flower borders.

The south-facing rear garden has several seating areas that enjoy a rural vista. The studio with underfloor heating and sliding glass doors can be accessed from the gated driveway, along with the double garage that has power, light, and water tap.

Just over a mile from the nearest railway station at Weeton, the property is close to Harrogate and a short distance from Leeds.

The Shambles, Rigton Hill, Rigton, is for sale priced £1m with Nicholls Tyreman estate agents. Call 01423 503076 for details.

1. An open plan arrangement The cottage kitchen, with dining and family areas, has a vaulted ceiling and doors to the seating areas outside. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman Photo Sales

2. A kitchen with character There are oak cabinets and a three-oven Aga in the kitchen, with windows looking over the valley. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman Photo Sales

3. An original Inglenook fireplace The living room has a warming open fire and reclaimed timber floor. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman Photo Sales

4. A versatile garden studio Currently used as a pilates studio, this garden room with views could easily become an office, added accommodation or other, as preferred. Photo: Nicholls Tyreman Photo Sales