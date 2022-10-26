This stunning Harrogate home of 'local interest' is in a prime location

Its grand hallway with mosaic tiled floor and original hand-carved oak panel walls is immediately impressive, and has a period fireplace with living flame gas fire. A wide staircase leads up to the first floor.

Two stunning reception rooms include the bright drawing room with large windows and fireplace with open fire. The second, with a large central fireplace in polished wood with tiled hearth, has wood panelled walls with ornate ceiling decoration.

The open and modern dining kitchen with an AGA, fitted units, granite worktops and integrated appliances has glazed doors to the garden. Its dining area is beneath a vaulted ceiling.

Further ground floor facilities include a study, a w.c., a utility, and a boot room.

Six spacious house bedrooms, of which only one is a single, are split over two upper floors with the first floor en suite and separate bathroom having under floor heating. An additional shower room with dressing room is at this level, with one bathroom serving the bedrooms above.

Storage rooms and a workshop are to be found on the lower ground floor, along with access to the double tandem garage.

A lawned garden to the front of the house has established borders and there is a sizeable paved rear garden that is ideal for entertaining. Plenty of parking space is available on the driveway.

The property is included in the Harrogate Conservation Area Guide as one of local interest and merit.

This home in Brunswick Drive Harrogate, is priced at £1,700,000, with Verity Frearson estate agents.

Call 01423 562531 for details.

