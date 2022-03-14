This spacious home in exclusive small-scale development in Knaresborough is for sale

Built just 10 years ago by Linden Homes, 2 Somerley Lane benefits from exceptional levels of specification throughout. The home boasts an impressive reception hall, an attractive through lounge with log burning stove, a dining room and separate study. Its stunning living kitchen has modern units, granite work surfaces and a matching central island unit. Bifold doors lead onto the private south facing rear garden.

Senior associate Nick Alcock, from Dacre, Son & Hartley, the agent selling the property, said “Upstairs the property is equally attractive, with a galleried landing and a superb principal bedroom that has a dressing room and large en-suite shower room with twin wash hand basins. The guest bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a third bedroom, again with a modern en-suite shower room. There are two further double bedrooms and a gym or potential sixth bedroom serviced by a contemporary house bathroom.”