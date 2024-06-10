These are the essential June jobs to do in your garden

If you have rosemary then the flowers are amongst the very best for all types of bees, as are the bright blue blossoms of borage which are essentially bee magnets

June borders are full of buzzing bees and other insects but if it’s dry weather, do not forget to use grey water to hydrate the garden because plants produce less nectar in dry weather.

Watering is also important to ensure that plant leaves – that provide food for caterpillars and other invertebrate – do not dry up as well.

Making sure there is enough food and shelter for all types of wildlife, even during the summer months, is an essential part of gardening … no pollinators, no plants.

It is also a good time of year to keep a look out for big bumblebees and metallic green rose chafers flying around.

Roses – especially single-flowered roses – attract a wide range of pollinators including bees and butterflies – which is why dead-heading is so important.

When you dead-head you are effectively pruning and stimulating side shoots that will produce new flower buds and extend the flowering season.

Dead-heading also stops the plant developing seed so increases the chance of repeat flowering.

The best way to dead head is to use secateurs and cut back to the first leaf below the spent flower. A new shoot will grow from this point.

In addition to roses, a well stocked herb border – or cluster of containers – where some of the plants are allowed to flower is ideal.

If you have rosemary then the flowers are among the best for all types of bees as are the bright blue blossoms of borage which are essentially bee magnets.

Other flowering herbs that are excellent sources of nectar and pollen are thyme, chives, catmint and lemon balm.

Apart from dead-heading roses and learning to love your flowering herbs, other top jobs for gardeners this month include:

1 Position summer hanging baskets and containers outside.

Choose vibrant bedding plants for a short-term show or herbs, shrubs and evergreens for a long-lasting display.

2 Be water-wise, especially in drought-affected areas. Watering is key to growing plants well – this not only means providing the water our gardens need but using it wisely.

3 Pinch outside shoots on tomatoes.

Removing the side shoots is simple – every time you water, check the plant for any shoots sprouting just above each leaf, from the joint between the leaf and the stem and pinch them off.

Plus, here’s what the experts have to say …

June has the longest day of the year, and the extra light and warmth encourages the garden to put on an exuberant burst of growth.

But this extra light and warmth also means weeds will sprout up from seemingly nowhere. Keep on top of them by hoeing regularly in dry conditions.

RHS

Early summer in the organic garden is full of colourful new growth. This makes a busy – but lovely – month in the garden.