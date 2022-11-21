These 10 stunning homes in villages around Harrogate are all for sale

2. Kirkdene, St John's Road, Bishop Monkton

Situated in a lovely spot opposite the local church and beck, this pretty three bedroom, two bathroom end terrace cottage is in the picturesque village of Bishop Monkton. The property is beautifully presented and offers family accommodation arranged over three floors. Having undergone full refurbishment over recent years, the cottage still has many original features. Kirkdene, St John's Road, Bishop Monkton has a £425,000 price tag and is for sale with Visum, Nationwide, tel. 03300 10 11 15.

Photo: Visum, Nationwide