These 10 stunning homes in villages around Harrogate are all for sale

Village properties, particularly those that have beautiful countryside on the doorstep but are comfortably close to sizeable towns or cities, or with easy access to main transport links, are understandably in demand.
Here are 10 choice homes that are currently for sale within the sought after villages that lie close to Harrogate in all directions, many of which have stunning rural views.
1. Croft House, Darley
This extended four-bedroom detached family home with gardens and patio has open views over picturesque countryside. The property sits in the heart of the sought after Nidderdale village of Darley with easy access to the local primary school, village green, play park and village shop. Croft House, Darley, is for sale at £375,000 with Hunters, Harrogate, tel. 01423 536222.
Photo: Hunters, Harrogate
2. Kirkdene, St John's Road, Bishop Monkton
Situated in a lovely spot opposite the local church and beck, this pretty three bedroom, two bathroom end terrace cottage is in the picturesque village of Bishop Monkton. The property is beautifully presented and offers family accommodation arranged over three floors. Having undergone full refurbishment over recent years, the cottage still has many original features. Kirkdene, St John's Road, Bishop Monkton has a £425,000 price tag and is for sale with Visum, Nationwide, tel. 03300 10 11 15.
Photo: Visum, Nationwide
3. Holly Bank, Kettlesing
Holly Bank is a three-bedroom detached home in Kettlesing that is on the market for £850,000. This impressive property has been rebuilt, extended and fully modernised to provide high-quality accommodation together with an attractive garden, a detached garage and a home office. Call Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate, on 01423 562531 for details.
Photo: Verity Frearson estate agents
4. Brookfield Crescent, Hampsthwaite.
This four-bed detached house, priced £525,000, has a south-facing lawned rear garden with a private decked sitting area, plus a front garden and driveway parking for several cars in front of the detached double garage. Brookfield Crescent is a quiet residential location in the appealing village of Hampsthwaite, four miles north-west of Harrogate, and surrounded by rolling countryside. Call Carter Jonas, Harrogate, on 01423 523423, for more information.
Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate