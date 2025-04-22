There are fabulous facilities in this super-stylish Huby home - for sale at £2.75m

Huby Manor is set over three floors, with four bedrooms, and a two-bedroom annexe.

An impressive reception hall sets the tone, with polished limestone flooring and a turned staircase to the gallery landing.

Double doors lead to a large drawing room with panelled walls, cornicing, a ceiling rose, and stove within a stone fireplace.

There's a formal dining room, and an informal snug, while a beautiful orangery with garden views has French doors out to the terrace.

A bespoke kitchen by Mark Wilkinson has fitted units with marble worktops, a central island with breakfast bar, integrated Miele appliances and a Range cooker. A utility room provides additional storage.

The eastern wing is entertaining space, with a games room, a bespoke fully-fitted bar and a heated indoor swimming pool that opens to the garden through triple French doors.

Four double bedrooms on the first floor include a principal suite with private balcony and far-reaching countryside views.

​With its fully​-fitted dressing room ​is a deluxe en suite with twin ​washbasins, roll​-top bath​, and ​a walk-in shower.

Two other bedrooms ​have fitted wardrobes​, one also with an en suite shower room. The remaining ​two share a bathroom.

Above these is a 27ft, fully-fitted home office.

An internal door leads to the annexe with its spacious family room, well-equipped kitchen, two bedrooms and shower room.

Electric gates open to the block-paved driveway leading to an integrated double garage.

To the rear, the south-facing garden has a large patio with a pristine lawn, and border beds.

Thee’s another seating area and a timber-framed summer house.

Huby Manor, Crag Lane, Huby, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at £2,750,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

