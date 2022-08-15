Our top 5 this week are some of the best one-bed flats for sale close to Harrogate railway station.

The top five properties available across the Harrogate district

These are the top five properties available at the moment across the Harrogate district.

By John Grainger
Monday, 15th August 2022, 6:32 pm

1.

This fabulous apartment is right in the heart of town. It’s for sale at £299,999; call Myrings on 01423 566400.

2.

This ground-floor apartment has been fully rewired and fitted with a new underfloor heating system. It also has a reserved parking space to the rear. It’s for sale at £295,000; call FSS on 01423 501211.

3.

This basement apartment has a breakfast kitchen, lounge diner, storage cupboard, fitted wardrobes and shared hall. It also has an allocated parking space. Guide price: £165,000; call Myrings on 01423 566400.

4.

This spacious apartment in the heart of the town centre has a contemporary open-plan living kitchen-diner and integrated appliances. It’s on the market for £135,000 with Nicholls Tyreman; call 01423 503076.

