Our top 5 this week are some of the best one-bed flats for sale close to Harrogate railway station.
1. Top five properties for sale
This fabulous apartment is right in the heart of town. It’s for sale at £299,999; call Myrings on 01423 566400.
Photo: photo submitted
2. Top five properties for sale
This ground-floor apartment has been fully rewired and fitted with a new underfloor heating system. It also has a reserved parking space to the rear. It’s for sale at £295,000; call FSS on 01423 501211.
Photo: photo submitted
3. Top five properties for sale
This basement apartment has a breakfast kitchen, lounge diner, storage cupboard, fitted wardrobes and shared hall. It also has an allocated parking space. Guide price: £165,000; call Myrings on 01423 566400.
Photo: photo submitted
4. Top five properties for sale
This spacious apartment in the heart of the town centre has a contemporary open-plan living kitchen-diner and integrated appliances. It’s on the market for £135,000 with Nicholls Tyreman; call 01423 503076.
Photo: photo submitted