The top 10 most beautiful spring blooms

To help you find the right spring flowers to suit you, MyJobQuote’s gardening expert, Fiona Jenkins, has compiled a list of the 10 most beautiful spring-flowering plants.

Snowdrops

Snowdrops are one of the earliest blooming spring flowers. Sometimes, they can even bloom as early as January. There are many species of Snowdrops and they range in sizes and shapes. Snowdrops clump up over time, so it’s easy to dig them up when needed. From there, you can then divide and replant them to form a much bigger display. These flowers most commonly bloom during the months of January through to March.

Crocus (Crocus tommasinianus)

Crocuses are some of the most beautiful spring plants. These gorgeous flowers provide masses of pollen for early bumblebees. Most varieties of Crocus are purple. However, they can also come in white and yellow varieties as well. These flowers are best planted in autumn and grow best in moist, well-drained soil with full sun. These flowers most commonly bloom during the months of February through to April.

Daffodils (Narcissus spp.)

Spring just wouldn’t be spring without daffodils! These are very happy flowers that can bloom in even the most harsh of conditions and can help to provide a splash of bright colour to your garden when there is not much else in flower. Although yellow daffodils are the most common and well-known, you can also get other varieties of daffodil in shades of pink and white. If you enjoy the sight of daffodils, you can plant a range of early and late flowering daffodils so you can enjoy them for longer. These flowers most commonly bloom during the months of February through to May.

Hyacinth (Hyacinthus)

Hyacinths are seen as looking quite old fashioned. However, these traditional-looking flowers look great in pots displays. They are extremely fragrant, so offer some gorgeous scents to your garden. Plus, they come in a range of colours including pink, purple, and white. This allows you to create some gorgeous blasts of colour throughout your garden space. These flowers require full sun and moist but well-drained soil. These flowers most commonly bloom during the months of March through to April.

Tulips are one of the most popular spring-flowering plants. They come in a wide ranges of shapes, sizes and colours. If you want to create a cheerful display in your garden, you can choose a range of brightly coloured blooms. Alternatively, go for white, purple and maroon shades to create a more dramatic aesthetic. Tulips grow best when planted in full sun and in moist but well-drained soil. These flowers most commonly bloom during the months of April through to May.

Forget-Me-Nots (Myosotis sylvatica)

Forget-me-nots are wonderfully cheery blooms with low-growing blue flowers. They work well when paired with various other spring flowers. Forget-me-nots are perfect for ongoing gardens as they self-seed. However, they can start to look a bit untidy after flowering. With this in mind, it’s best to pull them out at this stage and plant something else in their place instead. Forget-me-nots enjoy partial shade and moist but well-drained soil. These flowers most commonly bloom during the months of April through to June.

Snake’s Head Fritillary

Snake’s head fritillary plants are part of the lily family. They feature unique and beautiful chequerboard patterns and come in various shades of pink and mauve. You can also get white varieties, however, these are less common. Snakes head fritillaries enjoy moist soil with partial shade. These flowers most commonly bloom during the months of March through to April.

Reticulate Iris (Iris reticulata)

Reticulate Iris plants are beautiful, delicate spring flowering plants with fragrant purple flowers featuring yellow markings. They tend to grow quite short so work very well in pots or in smaller displays. They also grow best in pots and make a fantastic addition to things like table centrepieces and windowsill displays. These flowers most commonly bloom during the months of January through to April.

Foxgloves (Digitalis)

Foxgloves are beautiful unique spring flowers with purple/pink tubular flowers featuring gorgeous spots on the inside. You can also get white and orange varieties of foxgloves, however, these are less common. Foxgloves enjoy moist but well-drained soil and can survive in conditions from sun to shade. Biennial varieties self-seed readily. These flowers most commonly bloom during the months of May through to June.

Alliums (Allium spp.)