The most expensive streets in Harrogate revealed - along with the cheapest

According to five years’ worth of sold house price data across the HG postcodes, Fulwith Mill Lane, Rutland Drive and Rossett Green Lane have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest residential streets include Vale Court, Court Terrace and Newby Crescent.

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers has tracked the data, from HM Land Registry, since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the HG postcodes.

On Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2), nine properties sold for an average of £1,802,582. On Rutland Drive (HG1), three properties sold for an average of £1,331,666. Also, Rossett Green Lane (HG2) saw eight properties sell for an average of £1,204,625.

On Hereford Road, four houses sold for an average of £1,170,000, on Beech Grove, six houses cost an average of £1,148,333 and on Fulwith Road, three houses sold at an average of £1,116,667.

At the other end of the scale, eight properties sold for an average of £95,937 on Vale Court in Knaresborough (HG5) while on Court Terrace (HG4) in Ripon four properties sold for an average of £106,125 and Newby Crescent (HG3) in Harrogate saw three properties sold for an average of £108,333.

On Wetherby Road, six houses sold at an average of £109,958 and four houses on Birchwood Mews went for an average of £110,312. Ripon made another an appearance at sixth place in the top ten of least expensive streets - The Knoll saw six homes sell at an average of £110,333.

Commenting on the findings, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Ferrensby (HG5) sold for £5,250,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £81,131 and under on Skipton Road (HG1), Harewood Road (HG3) and Belmont View (HG5).”