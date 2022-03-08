The home improvements that will add value to your property

The research by MoveStreets looked at 12 common property projects, how much value they add based on current market values and what’s left once you account for the cost of the work involved.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best way to add value to your home is with a garden office. On average it will cost you almost £9,000 to complete, but it will add 8.4% to the value of your home. That’s £22,739 in the current market, meaning an overall value boost of £13,752 once the cost of the work is accounted for.

A garage conversion will cost £14,500 but add £27,071, while updating your kitchen could add just shy of £15,000 to the value and will cost around £8,500 to do. Other projects that add value include adding a conservatory (£6,000), redecorating (£5,500), renewing your boiler (£2,600), upgrading your bathroom (£2,000), replacing windows for double glazing (£1,500) and replacing the roof (£892).