The home improvements that will add value to your property
New research has shown that garden offices, garage conversions and kitchen renovations are money well spent when it comes to adding value to your home.
The research by MoveStreets looked at 12 common property projects, how much value they add based on current market values and what’s left once you account for the cost of the work involved.
The best way to add value to your home is with a garden office. On average it will cost you almost £9,000 to complete, but it will add 8.4% to the value of your home. That’s £22,739 in the current market, meaning an overall value boost of £13,752 once the cost of the work is accounted for.
A garage conversion will cost £14,500 but add £27,071, while updating your kitchen could add just shy of £15,000 to the value and will cost around £8,500 to do. Other projects that add value include adding a conservatory (£6,000), redecorating (£5,500), renewing your boiler (£2,600), upgrading your bathroom (£2,000), replacing windows for double glazing (£1,500) and replacing the roof (£892).
Landscaping your garden does add some value, but once the cost of the work is accounted for this sits at just £40. And those considering fitting solar panels or a loft conversion may want to think again, as doing so will actually leave you around £5,000 out of pocket.