England's poshest places: the 13 most expensive neighbourhoods outside London based on house prices

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 29th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

The millionaires’ playgrounds of England, where the average house fetches at least seven figures, have been revealed.

Unsurprisingly, the list of the most expensive neighbourhoods in which to live based on house prices is dominated by London - with homes in the Kensington Abingdon district of the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea selling for a whopping £2,787,500 on average.

But we’re looking at those places outside the capital with the highest average house prices, based on the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Below are the 13 neighbourhoods beyond the capital with the highest average house prices during the year ending in March 2024, the latest period for which a localised breakdown is available.

We’ve ranked them in ascending order, from cheapest, relatively speaking, to most expensive, with the average house price topping £1 million in seven of those 13 areas.

What do you think needs to be done to make houses more affordable for the average person? Let us know in the comments section below.

The average price of a house in Chalfont St Giles, Seer Green & Jordans, Buckinghamshire, is £927,500 - making it the 13th most expensive place to live in England outside of London

1. Chalfont St Giles, Seer Green & Jordans - £927,500

The average price of a house in Chalfont St Giles, Seer Green & Jordans, Buckinghamshire, is £927,500 - making it the 13th most expensive place to live in England outside of London | Google Photo: Google

The average price of a house in South Ascot & Sunningdale, in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, is £934,625 - making it the 12th most expensive place to live in England outside of London

2. South Ascot & Sunningdale - £934,625

The average price of a house in South Ascot & Sunningdale, in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, is £934,625 - making it the 12th most expensive place to live in England outside of London | Google Photo: Google

The average price of a house in Hinchley Wood & Weston Green, Surrey, is £958,000 - making it the 11th most expensive place to live in England outside of London

3. Hinchley Wood & Weston Green - £958,000

The average price of a house in Hinchley Wood & Weston Green, Surrey, is £958,000 - making it the 11th most expensive place to live in England outside of London | Google Photo: Google

The average price of a house in Horsley and Effingham, in Surrey, is £975,000 - making it the tenth most expensive place to live in England outside of London

4. Horsley & Effingham -

The average price of a house in Horsley and Effingham, in Surrey, is £975,000 - making it the tenth most expensive place to live in England outside of London | Google Photo: Google

